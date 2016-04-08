3 People Seriously Injured in Highway 154 Crash Near Los Olivos

Three people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 154 near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to Highway 154 near Zaca Station Road, west of Los Olives, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The driver of a white sedan involved in the crash suffered major injuries, while a female passenger had moderate injuries, Eliason said.

The driver of a silver convertible also suffered major injuries, he added.

All three were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

Both the sedan and the convertible sustained major damage.

The driver of the third vehicle involved in the collision was not injured, Eliason said.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

