3 People Seriously Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Buellton

Three people were seriously injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. on Jonata Park Road near Camino San Carlos, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the sedan reportedly was traveling at high speed when it struck an oak tree.

The three male occupants — believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — required extensive extrication to remove them from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

The driver suffered major injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His two passengers suffered moderate injuries, and also were taken to Cottage Hospital.

The identities of the three men were not available.

The wreck was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

