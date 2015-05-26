3 Women Injured in Butane Explosion at Lake Cachuma

Emergency personnel responded to Lake Cachuma Tuesday after a camp stove's butane tank exploded, injuring three people.

The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. at a campsite at the lake, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A butane tank from a camp stove exploded while in use, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, adding that three women sustained first- and second-degree burns in the blast.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters before being taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said. Details on their conditions were not available.

A medical helicopter and two ambulances were dispatched to the call, but the Calstar helicopter was later canceled.

A fire investigator was on scene, looking into the cause of the explosion, Zaniboni said.

