3 Santa Barbara Unified School District Schools Receive California Gold Ribbon Schools Award

Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Junior High School, and Santa Barbara Junior High School were among the three Santa Barbara Unified School District schools to receive the California Gold Ribbon Award Monday at a California Department of Education’s California School Recognition Award Ceremony in Los Angeles.

“It is a privilege to be a part of recognizing these distinguished schools within our district,” said Jacqueline Reid, vice president of Santa Barbara Unified School District board.

“This award not only celebrates the academic and performance excellence of our schools, but it also acknowledges what educators do to create a positive school environment.”

Board of Education members Reid and Wendy Sims-Moten joined district awardee school principals, Superintendent Cary Matsuoka and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Shawn Carey at the California Department of Education ceremony.

“The commitment of our school administrators and educators to quality teaching, collaboration and building equity is what makes Santa Barbara Unified School District exceptional,” Matsuoka said. “Receiving the California Gold Ribbon award is an opportunity to celebrate, with our community, these efforts to ensure the educational success of every student, every day.”

The California Gold Ribbon Schools Award was created to honor schools, replacing the California Distinguished Schools Program.

The California Department of Education reported that 477 middle schools and high schools applied this year, with 275 selected to be honored.

Lauren Bianchi Klemann is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.