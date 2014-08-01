3 Santa Barbara Students Graduate from California Lutheran University

The following local students earned undergraduate degrees from California Lutheran University in May:
» Carlos Ugarte of Santa Barbra graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in marketing communication.
» Veronica Manzo of Santa Barbara graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
» Rene Silverman of Santa Barbara graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in religion.
Commencement was held in William Rolland Stadium on May 17.
— Karin Grennan represents California Lutheran University.