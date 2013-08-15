Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

3 Santa Barbara Students Make Dean’s List at Cal Lutheran

By Karin Grennan for California Lutheran University | August 15, 2013 | 10:36 a.m.

The following local residents were among 629 students who made the Dean's List at California Lutheran University for the spring semester:

Rachel Chavez of Santa Barbara is majoring in psychology. Veronica Manzo of Santa Barbara is majoring in communication. Grace Spadoro of Santa Barbara is majoring in business administration.

Students qualify for the Dean's List by maintaining a 3.6 grade point average in their academic subjects. They will be recognized for their achievement at the Honors Convocation in spring 2014.

CLU is a selective university located in Thousand Oaks, with centers in Oxnard, Woodland Hills and Santa Maria for graduate courses and its Adult Degree Evening Program. With an enrollment of 4,200 students, CLU offers undergraduate and graduate programs within the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Management and Graduate School of Education. Members of the CLU student body come from across the nation and around the world and represent a diversity of faiths and cultures.

Click here for more information.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 