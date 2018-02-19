3 Santa Maria Men Charged with Unlawful Sex with Minor, Pimping

Pedro Morales Abotye, Gabriel Campos-Lopez and Ramiro Morales Buenrostro were booked into County Jail

Three Santa Maria men were arrested Monday for allegedly having unlawful sex with a minor in what police say is a possible prostitution/human-trafficking case.

Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department were assigned to investigate prostitution, and contacted three men along with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.

Taken into custody were:

» Pedro Morales Abotye, 57, of Santa Maria, on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor, rape and pimping of a minor.

» Gabriel Campos-Lopez, 51, on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor.

» Ramiro Morales Buenrostro, 37, on suspicon of unlawful intercourse with a minor, and oral copulation of a minor.

All three were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Detectives investigated the incident as a possible human-trafficking case, Van Meel said, adding that the victim was secured and provided with various services

