3 Santa Maria Men Charged with Unlawful Sex with Minor, Pimping

Three Santa Maria men were arrested Monday for allegedly having unlawful sex with a minor in what police say is a possible prostitution/human-trafficking case.
Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department were assigned to investigate prostitution, and contacted three men along with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Taken into custody were:
» Pedro Morales Abotye, 57, of Santa Maria, on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor, rape and pimping of a minor.
» Gabriel Campos-Lopez, 51, on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor.
» Ramiro Morales Buenrostro, 37, on suspicon of unlawful intercourse with a minor, and oral copulation of a minor.
All three were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Detectives investigated the incident as a possible human-trafficking case, Van Meel said, adding that the victim was secured and provided with various services
