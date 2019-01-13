Pixel Tracker

3 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Accident occurred just west of San Antonio Creek Road; roadway was closed for at least an hour

The charred remains of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on Highway 154.

The charred remains of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara early Sunday. Three people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Emergency personnel tend to the injured early Sunday after a head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara early Sunday.

Emergency personnel tend to the injured early Sunday after a head-on crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara early Sunday. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters douse the flames in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on crash early Sunday on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

Firefighters douse the flames in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on crash early Sunday on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 13, 2019 | 12:04 p.m.

Three people were critically injured early Sunday in a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash involving two sedans occurred at about 1:30 a.m. a quarter mile west of San Antonio Creek Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters required extensive extrication to free two victims from one vehicle, Zaniboni said.

The second vehicle was engulfed in flames, but the sole occupant was able to get out of the wreckage.

The injured, all suffering major injuries, were taken by AMR ambulances to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Highway 154 was closed for more than an hour after the accident, which remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

