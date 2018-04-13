3 Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Tajiguas

One person reportedly ejected in accident; victims taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Three men were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes just west of Tajiguas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two AMR ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with Santa Barbara County firefighters and the CHP.

The three patients had moderate to major injuries, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital\.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

One vehicle overturned, and one person reportedly was ejected in the crash, the CHP said.

Two of the people involved in the crash reportedly had outstanding warrants, according to the CHP, but that could not immediatley be confirmed.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .