Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

3 Sign Letters of Intent at UCSB

Santa Maria volleyball star Nikki Doyle among Gregory's new Gauchos class.

By Lisa Skvarla | January 12, 2008 | 4:54 p.m.

UCSB women’s volleyball coach Kathy Gregory has signed three student-athletes to national letters of intent. High school seniors Nikki Doyle of Pioneer High in Santa Maria, Lily Lopez of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana and Whittany Radcliffe of La Habra High are expected to join the Gauchos for the fall season.

Doyle, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, is a four-year team MVP and captain at Pioneer Valley. She is a two-time first team All-Pac-7 League selection and was named to the Santa Barbara All-County volleyball team this past season. She earned the 2005 Los Padres League Co-MVP honor and has been honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table with Athlete of the Week accolades in each of her four years playing prep volleyball. In each of the last three years she has posted more than 300 kills and averaged 4.9 kills per game in 2007.

Doyle also earned CIF All-Academic, Scholar Athlete and Academic Excellence accolades.

Lopez, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, earned first team All-Trinity League honors at Mater Dei and was named her varsity team captain and MVP. She won a silver medal at the 2007 Junior Olympics as well as at SCVA High Performance in Croatia.

Radcliffe, a 6-foot-2 opposite was named the Freeway League’s MVP and received first-team league honors at La Habra. She has also been named to Whittier’s All-Area Team. A dual sport athlete, Radcliffe was the two-time MVP on La Habra’s girls’ basketball team.

UCSB ended the 2007 season with a 14-18 record.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 