3 Sign Letters of Intent at UCSB

UCSB women’s volleyball coach Kathy Gregory has signed three student-athletes to national letters of intent. High school seniors Nikki Doyle of Pioneer High in Santa Maria, Lily Lopez of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana and Whittany Radcliffe of La Habra High are expected to join the Gauchos for the fall season.

Doyle, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, is a four-year team MVP and captain at Pioneer Valley. She is a two-time first team All-Pac-7 League selection and was named to the Santa Barbara All-County volleyball team this past season. She earned the 2005 Los Padres League Co-MVP honor and has been honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table with Athlete of the Week accolades in each of her four years playing prep volleyball. In each of the last three years she has posted more than 300 kills and averaged 4.9 kills per game in 2007.

Doyle also earned CIF All-Academic, Scholar Athlete and Academic Excellence accolades.

Lopez, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, earned first team All-Trinity League honors at Mater Dei and was named her varsity team captain and MVP. She won a silver medal at the 2007 Junior Olympics as well as at SCVA High Performance in Croatia.

Radcliffe, a 6-foot-2 opposite was named the Freeway League’s MVP and received first-team league honors at La Habra. She has also been named to Whittier’s All-Area Team. A dual sport athlete, Radcliffe was the two-time MVP on La Habra’s girls’ basketball team.

UCSB ended the 2007 season with a 14-18 record.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.