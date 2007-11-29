Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:56 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

3 Sought in Goleta Bank Robbery

Trio held up Rabobank branch at Hollister and Patterson avenues just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Manhunt leads to lockdown of St. Raphael School as safety precaution.

By | November 29, 2007 | 9:50 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies are hunting for three suspects who held up a Goleta bank Thursday, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.

The holdup occurred at Rabobank on the northwest corner of Hollister and Patterson avenues. Authorities say three suspects, all black men, one brandishing a handgun, walked into the branch at 10:57 a.m.

"It looked like a well thought out plan,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Erik Raney, a department spokesman. The suspects ordered the six tellers to the ground, one of whom was able to trip the alarm. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the cash drawers as well as the vault. Within minutes, the robbers were out the door. Raney said the men left no evidence as to how they got away and what direction they went.

No one was injured, and there were no customers in the bank at the time. 

The takeover style is similar to others that have occurred in neighboring jurisdictions in Southern California, Raney said, adding that the tellers at Rabobank acted appropriately by getting down and giving the thieves the cash they wanted. It is not yet known whether any dye packets or other theft-deterring devices were handed over with the cash. It is also not known what, if any, links this bank robbery might have with other recent holdups.

Police continued to search the area until approximately 4 p.m., augmenting their efforts with K-9 units. The nearby St. Raphael Church and School conducted a lockdown for the protection of the students. Deputies carefully coordinated the children’s pickup at 2:50 p.m., asking parents to wait across the street until it was thought safe to release them at about 3:30 p.m.

Deputies also found an abandoned 1997 Range Rover left running a little over a block away from the bank. Upon investigation, they learned it had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles on Nov. 20 and concluded it had possibly been left as a getaway vehicle.

The FBI and sheriff’s detectives will continue their robbery investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call 805.681.4150. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 