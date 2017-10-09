3-Sport Standout Sophia Fay Honored as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of Year

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

On the volleyball court, Sophia Fay is an outstanding back-row defender, digging practically everything that gets past the blockers.

Like the hard-driven spikes she handles as the team’s libero, Fay takes academics head on and scores high marks.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table recognized Fay for her scholastic achievements by naming her Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at Monday’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Fay is a three-sport athlete and carries a 4.72 grade point average while taking a class load that includes Advanced Placement Biology, U.S. History, English Literature, Economics, Multivariable Calculus and Latin 5.

She’s won the school’s top scholar award as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and was named a Cum Laude inductee in her junior year. She was awarded the Jobbins Award as the top math student at the school and has earned bronze, gold and silver awards in the National Latin Exam.

She is still deciding on her college choice.

Fay's community service involvement includes being co-president of the Youth for Direct Relief Club at Laguna Blanca, which this year has raised $120,000 locally. She’s also involved in the school’s Mentorship Program and is a member of the Sock Club, an organization that does service projects that address homelessness in the community.

Fay plays indoor volleyball in the fall, soccer in the winter and beach volleyball in the spring. She’s been the captain for all three teams.

She’s a four-year starter on the indoor volleyball team, helping it win a CIF-Southern Section division championship and a CIF State runner-up banner in 2015. Last season, the Owls advanced to the Southern Section division semifinals and the state quarterfinals.

This year’s team has won 21 matches and is ranked No. 5 in Division 5 of the Southern Section.

She was named team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

In soccer, she’s started as a midfielder since she was a freshman, helping the team win three Condor League titles.

Sophia is daughter of Barry and Kira Fay.

