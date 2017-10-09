Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

3-Sport Standout Sophia Fay Honored as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 9, 2017 | 7:28 p.m.

On the volleyball court, Sophia Fay is an outstanding back-row defender, digging practically everything that gets past the blockers.

Sophia Fay is the Scholar Athlete of the Year at Laguna Blanca. Click to view larger
Sophia Fay is the Scholar Athlete of the Year at Laguna Blanca.

Like the hard-driven spikes she handles as the team’s libero, Fay takes academics head on and scores high marks.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table recognized Fay for her scholastic achievements by naming her Laguna Blanca’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at Monday’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Fay is a three-sport athlete and carries a 4.72 grade point average while taking a class load that includes Advanced Placement Biology, U.S. History, English Literature, Economics, Multivariable Calculus and Latin 5.

She’s won the school’s top scholar award as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and was named a Cum Laude inductee in her junior year. She was awarded the Jobbins Award as the top math student at the school and has earned bronze, gold and silver awards in the National Latin Exam.

She is still deciding on her college choice.

Fay's community service involvement includes being co-president of the Youth for Direct Relief Club at Laguna Blanca, which this year has raised $120,000 locally. She’s also involved in the school’s Mentorship Program and is a member of the Sock Club, an organization that does service projects that address homelessness in the community.

Fay plays indoor volleyball in the fall, soccer in the winter and beach volleyball in the spring. She’s been the captain for all three teams.

She’s a four-year starter on the indoor volleyball team, helping it win a CIF-Southern Section division championship and a CIF State runner-up banner in 2015. Last season, the Owls advanced to the Southern Section division semifinals and the state quarterfinals.

This year’s team has won 21 matches and is ranked No. 5 in Division 5 of the Southern Section.

She was named team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

In soccer, she’s started as a midfielder since she was a freshman, helping the team win three Condor League titles.

Sophia is daughter of Barry and Kira Fay.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 