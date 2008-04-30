3 Suspects Arrested with Bogus Credit Cards at Circuit City

Santa Barbara police arrested three identity theft suspects Tuesday as the trio allegedly was shopping with fraudulent credit cards at Circuit City on Outer State Street.

According to police, officers were alerted to three suspicious shoppers attempting to purchase merchandise from the Circuit City, 3761 State St.

Derrick Michael Marquez, 36, and Jamie Lynn Walter, 23, of Norwalk, and Sheena Justine Santos, 22, of Long Beach, were approached by authorities and found to be in possession of the fraudulent credit cards. The cards had been stripped of their original numbers, which were replaced by numbers that had been stolen, printed on a label with a label machine, and stuck on to the cards.

Police also inspected Santos’ Chevy Cobalt, to find several bags of merchandise from Sears, Camarillo Outlet stores and other shops, as well as various purses and duffel bags.

The three suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and charged with burglary, possession of fraudulent credit cards and identity theft. Marquez was also charged with parole violation.