6 Detained After Stabbing at Goleta Beach Park Prompts Hunt for Suspects

Victim taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times; six people detained for questioning after manhunt along Highway 217 near Goleta slough

A stabbing at Goleta Beach Park sparked a short but intense manhunt late Saturday afternoon after at least three suspects were seen fleeing the park across the Highway 217 overpass.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, deputies arrived at the popular park east of the UC Santa Barbara campus just after 5 p.m., responding to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing.

She said a male victim had been stabbed multiple times, and witnesses pointed deputies in the direction of the overpass, where they had seen several people running away.

Additional deputies were joined by California Highway Patrol and UCSB police officers, as well as a sheriff’s K-9 team.

Hoover said a perimeter was established near the Goleta slough.

“Three male suspects were found hiding in the bushes and detained,” she said.

Hoover said a county helicopter was assisting in searching the area for any additional suspects.

A total of six people were detained for questioning and no arrests were made Saturday, Hoover said.

Companions apparently drove the stabbing victim to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and he was then transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His identity and medical condition have not been released.

The investigation is continuing. Check back with Noozhawk for additional details.

