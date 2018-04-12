Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

3 Teens Arrested in Alleged Gang Beating of a 16-Year-Old in Carpinteria

All four youths are students at Rincon High School

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 6, 2010 | 7:38 p.m.

Three suspected gang members were arrested Friday in the baseball bat-beating of a 16-year-old Carpinteria youth. The victim and the three suspects all attend Rincon High School in Carpinteria.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, the victim was attacked Thursday afternoon while walking home from Rincon High, a Carpinteria Unified School District continuation campus at 4698 Foothill Road. Sugars said the suspects used a small, souvenir-style baseball bat, their fists and their feet to beat the boy unconscious before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sugars said. The extent of his injuries and his condition were not available Saturday.

Friday morning, sheriff’s deputies arrested the three suspects — all known “Carpas” gang members — at Rincon High, Sugars said. A possible motive for the attack was not released.

Arrested in the attack were Eric Isabel Arroyo, 18, of Carpinteria; Luis Miguel Perez, 18, of Ventura; and a 16-year-old Carpinteria boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile. Sugars said the three were all arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious injury, conspiracy and commission of a crime in furtherance of a criminal street gang.

Arroyo and Perez were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $150,000 each. The 16-year-old was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

