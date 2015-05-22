3 UCSB Students Rescued in Ocean Off Goleta Beach

Trio in inflatable inner tubes were blown out to sea

Three UC Santa Barbara students were rescued Friday afternoon after they were blown out to sea in their inflatable inner tubes.

The trio launched from Campus Point at UCSB, but brisk winds soon pushed them away from shore, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A boat associated with the Refugio oil spill clean-up spotted the students, and called 9-1-1, Eliason said.

Only one of the three was wearing a wetsuit, and Eliason estimated they were in the low-60-degree water for more than 90 minutes.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at about 4:15 p.m., and firefighters using personal watercraft took about 15 minutes to rescue the three.

Two were transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of hypothermia, and the third declined medical attention, Eliason said.

