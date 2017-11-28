3-Vehicle Crash Closes Highway 1 South of Guadalupe

A three-vehicle crash south of Guadalupe closed the roadway for approximately 45 minutes Tuesday morning to allow time for crews to remove debris left by the collision.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1.

The accident left one driver with very minor injuries, but he declined treatment, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A driver and young child in a second vehicle were not injured.

In the third vehicle, a pregnant woman had moderate injuries and was transported by an AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, Eliason said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

A CalStar medical helicopter initially was dispatched, but canceled before arriving.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

