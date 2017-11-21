3-Vehicle Crash Near Santa Ynez Sends 1 Person to Hospital

One person suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 154 near Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 154 near Edison Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles were involved, the CHP said, and the westbound lane of Highway 154 was block for a time.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Five other people reportedly sustained minor injuries, but none required hospitalization.

The collision was under investigation by the CHP.

