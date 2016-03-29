3rd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend Returns to Bacara Resort & Spa

Together with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, Bacara Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend on April 15-17, 2016.

Set within the luxurious surroundings of Bacara, the three-day event will once again showcase the distinct tastes, sights and sounds of Santa Barbara and feature culinary talent from across the country.

Headlining this year’s festivities is chef, restaurateur, author and television personality Richard Blais.

Most recognizable as the winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef All-Stars,” Blais has trained at some of the world’s most esteemed restaurants, including The French Laundry, Daniel and Chez Panisse.

He currently owns and operates two restaurants in San Diego, Juniper & Ivy and The Crack Shack.

Weekend goers will have the opportunity to experience Blais’ refined approach to American cuisine during a chef’s reception and four-course Grand Dinner on Saturday, April 16.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Julia while working at Daniel, and grew up with her on my grandmother’s black and white TV she had in the kitchen," says Blais. The Grand Dinner menu will pay tribute to Julia, America’s most beloved epicurean, while still reflecting Blais’ distinct style.

Additional highlights of the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend include:

» A Central Coast Farm-Style Lunch crafted by Chef Zoe Nathan and Josh Loeb, the Los Angeles-based masterminds behind Cassia, Rustic Canyon, Huckleberry Café & Bakery, Sweet Rose Creamery, and Milo and Olive.

» Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association wine tasting reception and video tribute to the late Julia Child, featuring special guests John Gray, director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and former Los Angeles Times Food Editor and Julia Child Award Juror Russ Parsons

» Cooking demonstrations with celebrated chefs and cookbook authors, including Pastry Chef Jim Dodge and The New York Times bestselling Paleo cookbook author, Danielle Walker

Neighborhood Market Tour that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and the Funk Zone.

» Restaurateurs’ panel discussion about national and Santa Barbara’s own dining trends including a special preview of Bacara’s new oceanfront restaurant, Angel Oak

“Santa Barbara has always been recognized for our beautiful beaches, but it’s our culinary community that is now drawing national acclaim,” said Shashi Poudyal, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “This weekend is designed to showcase all that makes Santa Barbara County’s food and wine so unique.”

“The Foundation is delighted this year’s Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend presents another dynamic line-up of top national culinary talent like Chefs Richard Blais and Zoe Nathan in addition to the best Santa Barbara has to offer. Year three continues to capture Julia’s lifelong spirit of learning mixed with food and fun.” – said Todd Schulkin, Executive Director, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Tickets are available at www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com.

Advanced reservations are recommended as events do sell out but same day tickets will be available for events which have greater capacity such as the Neighborhood Market Tour.

Bacara is offering a room package which includes a two-night stay on April 15 and 16, two All Access VIP Passes for the Weekend and valet parking.

For tickets, a complete list of events and more information about the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com. Weekend proceeds benefit the Foundation.

About Bacara Resort & Spa:

Bacara Resort & Spa opened in 2000 and quickly established itself as the premier Santa Barbara resort destination.

The property features 360 guestrooms and suites, four restaurants and lounges, a four-story spa and wellness center, three oceanfront swimming pools, a 12,000-bottle Wine Cellar, the Foley Food & Wine Society Wine Tasting Room and 70,000 square feet of function space.

Embodying the essence of the American Riviera lifestyle, Bacara is nestled on the bluff and beaches of the Gaviota coast, just 40 miles from the famed Santa Ynez Wine Country and five miles from the Santa Barbara Airport. For reservations or more information, please call 855.817.9782 or visit www.bacararesort.com.

About The Julia Child Foundation

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts was created by Julia in 1995. Its mission is to honor and further Julia’s legacy, which centers on the importance of understanding where food comes from, what makes for good food, and the value of cooking.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the Foundation is a non-profit which makes grants to support research in culinary history, scholarships for professional culinary training, internships in food writing as well as professional development and food literacy programs.

Over the last decade, the Foundation has made more than $1 million in grants to other non-profits. In 2015, the Foundation created the Julia Child Award, presented in association with the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

The annual Award honors an individual who has made a profound and significant difference in the way Americans cook, eat and drink and is accompanied by a $50,000 grant from the Foundation to a food-related non-profit selected by the recipient.

For more information about the Foundation and the Julia Child Award, please visit: www.juliachildfoundation.org and juliachildaward.com.

Anne Elcon is director of marketing & communications at Bacara Resort & Spa.