3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann Sets Constituent Office Hours

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann invites constituents to visit during upcoming office hours to discuss Solvang, Vandenberg Village and Isla Vista issues.
Constituent office hours are scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; and 4-6 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.
Hartmann will be in Isla Vista, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 11, on the patio of Blaze Pizza, 6546 Pardall Road.
Hartmann is interested in speaking with students, residents, community leaders and business representatives to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects, and answer questions Solvang, Vandenberg Village, and Isla Vista residents have regarding local issues.
Drop-ins are welcome.
