Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

3rd District Candidates Court Goleta

Five hopefuls to succeed Firestone discuss issues near and dear to Goletans' hearts and wallets.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 1, 2008 | 8:19 p.m.

{mosimage}

The candidates for the 3rd Supervisorial District seat came together Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s biggest issues and to woo voters at the Goleta Valley Community Center auditorium.

The candidates — Dr. David Bearman, former county Planning Commissioners Doreen Farr and David Smyser, business owner Steve Pappas and former Buellton Mayor Victoria Pointer — each responded to questions on issues of importance to the district,  which stretches from Old Town Goleta through the Santa Ynez Valley and over to Lompoc. The forum was moderated by Jean Reiche and sponsored by the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters.

The candidates for what is considered to be the “swing seat” on the Board of Supervisors were in accord on several points, such as the need for community plans that reflect the will of those in the community, that Goleta’s onerous revenue neutrality agreement must be changed, and that the cuts needed to balance the county’s overspent budget should fall most heavily on administration.

“If I am on the Board of Supervisors, I will return the county to the board and we will eliminate the CEO position and have the board oversee department heads the way it used to,” Pappas said.

On the issue of 3rd District Supervisor Brooks Firestone, the only panelist who wasn’t critical of the retiring supervisor was Smyser, his former chief of staff.

“There’s a lot, actually, that I agree with,” said Smyser, pointing out Firestone’s role in restructuring the county’s architectural boards of review into three equal parts, and the completion of community plans in the 3rd District. He disagreed, however, with his former boss’ recent suggestion to decriminalize marijuana.

The other candidates pointed out their disagreement with Firestone’s decisions on the Gaviota coast, increased densities in Isla Vista and his votes on mental health services spending.

The panelists agreed that a rail system between Oxnard and Goleta was a necessity, but Bearman and Pappas opposed Highway 101 widening, saying the money was better spent elsewhere.

“I have some serious concerns about widening 101,” Bearman said. “By the time 101 is widened it will already be inadequate to serve the additional transportation.”

Under the proposed new transportation sales tax measure touted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, $1.4 million would be spent in widening Highway 101 east of Santa Barbara.

Smyser, on the other hand, was strongly in favor of getting the freeway widened, saying it should have been done with the current Measure D transportation fund, as was intended.

As far as protection of the Gaviota coast goes, a Transfer of Development Rights, or TDR, was a tool of choice for Bearman, Farr, Pappas and Pointer.

“We need to look at land trusts, and the Trust for Public Land to see how we can raise money like we did for the Sperling Reserve and buy down some of these development rights,” Farr said.

Smyser chose a different method, one that approached the Gaviota area as a set of active agricultural operations, not as open space. The thing to do, he said, was to support the agricultural operations on the Gaviota coast, which may or may not require more building.

{mosimage}

The candidates ended the forum by agreeing that the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the mandate by which the state dictates how much more affordable housing must be built in each county, is flawed and not accomplishing its goals.

“The bigger issue,” said Pointer, “is why is this mandate even in front of us?”

Compliance with the RHNA allocations makes a jurisdiction’s official plans for housing more legally defensible, but the candidates each planned to make changes by letting Sacramento know that the program should either be abolished or changed.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 