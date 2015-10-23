3rd Suspect Arrested In Connection With Goleta Truck Theft

Advice

A man sought in connection with a stolen Habitat for Humanity truck in Goleta has been taken into custody.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department credited the public’s assistance for the Santa Maria Police Department and Compliance Response Team locating and arresting Matt Crandall, 44, in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Authorities began searching for Crandall on Oct. 14 when law enforcement officers showed up at a Palm Court address in Santa Maria to check out suspicious circumstances.

Two other suspects were taken into custody, but Crandall ran away.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Crandall and the two suspects arrested allegedly were in possession of a stolen truck that belongs to Habitat for Humanity.

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 13 from the 6800 block of Cortona Drive in the Goleta. The truck contained numerous stolen items from an area business.

“The Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigations into Crandall’s possible connection and involvement with a stolen Habitat for Humanity truck and other recent thefts,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Crandall was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail warrant for violating the terms and conditions of his post release community supervision.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.