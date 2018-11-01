Thursday, November 1 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

400,000 Plants Discovered at Illegal Marijuana Farm East of Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies destroyed pot plants; matter referred to the district attorney

Sheriff’s deputies destroy marijuana plants near Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies destroy some of the 400,000 marijuana plants that found growing on an illegal plantation east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 1, 2018 | 12:57 p.m.

The discovery of a huge marijuana plantation hidden among existing farm fields east of Santa Maria has led to the seizure of approximately 400,000 plants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The operation spearheaded by the county Cannabis Compliance Team marked the largest seizure among several recent operations conducted by law enforcement officers, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Thursday.

On Monday, investigators served a search warrant on the 2700 block of Telephone Road stemming from allegations about the illegal cultivation of cannabis.

“During the investigation, a Santa Maria resident was believed to have provided false information to county officials in an attempt to obtain a temporary state cannabis license,” Hoover said. “Additionally, the subject had no valid state cannabis license, and was found to be cultivating approximately 400,000 marijuana plants in various growth cycles and maturity.

Due to the size of the illegal marijuana site, eradication efforts spanned two days, and detectives were assisted by members of the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, Special Enforcement Team and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

The Sheriff’s Department will forward the reports to the District Attorney’s Office for potential charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation and perjury. 

Authorities noted that the county has developed an ordinance that provides a path to legally cultivate marijuana within its jurisdiction.

This week's operation is the latest illegal marijuana farm busted in northern Santa Barbara County. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An aerial view of an illegal marijuana plantation east of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
An aerial view of an illegal marijuana plantation with some 400,000 plants east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 