400,000 Plants Discovered at Illegal Marijuana Farm East of Santa Maria

The discovery of a huge marijuana plantation hidden among existing farm fields east of Santa Maria has led to the seizure of approximately 400,000 plants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The operation spearheaded by the county Cannabis Compliance Team marked the largest seizure among several recent operations conducted by law enforcement officers, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Thursday.

On Monday, investigators served a search warrant on the 2700 block of Telephone Road stemming from allegations about the illegal cultivation of cannabis.

“During the investigation, a Santa Maria resident was believed to have provided false information to county officials in an attempt to obtain a temporary state cannabis license,” Hoover said. “Additionally, the subject had no valid state cannabis license, and was found to be cultivating approximately 400,000 marijuana plants in various growth cycles and maturity.

Due to the size of the illegal marijuana site, eradication efforts spanned two days, and detectives were assisted by members of the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, Special Enforcement Team and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Sheriff’s Department will forward the reports to the District Attorney’s Office for potential charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation and perjury.

Authorities noted that the county has developed an ordinance that provides a path to legally cultivate marijuana within its jurisdiction.

This week's operation is the latest illegal marijuana farm busted in northern Santa Barbara County.

