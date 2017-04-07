Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

4005 Lago Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Click to view larger
(Grubb Campbell Group photo)
By Grubb Campbell Group | April 7, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Joseph Plunkett-designed estate with Monterey Colonial architecture and sweeping lake, golf course and mountain views in Hope Ranch! Built in 1927, this five-bedroom, 5½-bath home with den lends itself to several lifestyles with great flexibility.

As you approach 4005 Lago Drive while driving past the lovely golf course and lake, you’ll notice the expansive front yard with lush lawns of emerald and the amazing curb appeal of this estate.

Resting on a large 1.65-acre lot, you’ll live the resort lifestyle with easy golf access, an incredible swimming pool with fire fountains, a waterfall, water slide and Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower and exterior sauna by the pool, plus Hope Ranch beach access!

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $5,050,000

Grubb Campbell Group
805.895.6226
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01236143 and #01410304

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 