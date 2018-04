4005 Lago Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Resting on a large 1.65-acre lot, you’ll live the resort lifestyle with easy golf access, an incredible swimming pool with fire fountains, a waterfall, water slide and Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower and exterior sauna by the pool, plus Hope Ranch beach access!

As you approach 4005 Lago Drive while driving past the lovely golf course and lake, you’ll notice the expansive front yard with lush lawns of emerald and the amazing curb appeal of this estate.

Joseph Plunkett-designed estate with Monterey Colonial architecture and sweeping lake, golf course and mountain views in Hope Ranch! Built in 1927, this five-bedroom, 5½-bath home with den lends itself to several lifestyles with great flexibility.

