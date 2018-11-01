400-Acre Prescribed Burn Underway South of Orcutt

A prescribed burn of approximately 400 acres of mixed chaparral and coastal sage scrub was under way Thursday on the Righetti Ranch southwest of Orcutt.

The location of the area being burned is near the intersection of Highways 1 and 135. Authorities initially said the location was between Highways 101 and 135.

The goal of this one-day burn, which started at 8 a.m. and is set to end at 8 p.m., is to improve rangeland and to reduce the risk of wildfire, authorities said.

“Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires,” authorities said earlier this week. “The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.”

An electronic message board on Highway 1 alerted drivers "Control burn ahead. Do not report."

This prescribed burn was planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

Anyone who smells smoke should take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.

A portable air monitor has been set up in Los Alamos to track air quality conditions, with data available on the APCD’s website.

