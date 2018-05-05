400 Free Relay Takes Second; SBCC Finishes 7th in State

Swimming

SBCC recorded its highest finish ever in a State relay by taking second in the meet-closing 400 free relay on Saturday in the CCCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at De Anza College. Sarah Parson, Kelee Shimizu, Meagan Mckillican and Kendra Carr were clocked in 3:34.23. Orange Coast won the race in 3:33.24, touching the wall just 0.99 seconds ahead of the Vaqueros. The Pirates’ time is the fastest in the state this year and the Vaqueros are a close second. The SBCC foursome shaved 0.18 seconds off their school record which they set two weeks ago in the WSC Finals. The Vaqueros had eight swimmers in the three-day meet and they placed seventh with 223 points. Orange Coast won its 19th State title with 522 points, followed by Santa Rosa (393.5) and Diablo Valley (353). Parson had a strong day, taking fourth in the 200 breast in 2:26.18 and seventh in the 100 free in 54.31. Carr was eighth in the 100 free (55.05). Shimizu claimed fifth in the grueling 1650 freestyle in 18:07.13. Mckillican was 12th in the 200 back. “Our girls battled today,” said coach Chuckie Roth, whose team has finished fourth, fourth and seventh in the State the last three years. “Kelee had an amazing 1650 and all the girls swam so much for the team. Our 400 free relay was second, which is our highest finish ever in a relay. “It was a great season and the future looks bright.” There are only two sophomores on the 15-woman roster that claimed its fourth straight WSC title and went 37-2 in the regular season. The Vaqueros were 25-0 in conference meets and have won 88 straight in WSC action.

