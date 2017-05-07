405 Palomar Road, Ojai 93023

Beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath house located in the heart of The Arbolada in Ojai. Large, nice finished area above the garage not included in square feet. This house boasts wonderful outdoor eating, relaxing and entertaining areas. A private jacuzzi awaits behind wandering paths surrounded by bamboo trees. Plush yard with many colorful roses and flowers maintained by an automatic gray water system. Fruit trees on the property include lemon, lime, nectarine, orange, Fuji apple, green apple and pomegranate. Finished two-car garage and a carport for two additional vehicles. It has that special Ojai feel. Walking distance to town.
List Price: $1,650,000
Steven Streich
805.432.0512
[email protected]
BRE License #01420976