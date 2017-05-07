405 Palomar Road, Ojai 93023

Beautiful two-bedroom, two-bath house located in the heart of The Arbolada in Ojai. Large, nice finished area above the garage not included in square feet. This house boasts wonderful outdoor eating, relaxing and entertaining areas. A private jacuzzi awaits behind wandering paths surrounded by bamboo trees. Plush yard with many colorful roses and flowers maintained by an automatic gray water system. Fruit trees on the property include lemon, lime, nectarine, orange, Fuji apple, green apple and pomegranate. Finished two-car garage and a carport for two additional vehicles. It has that special Ojai feel. Walking distance to town.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

