Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

40 Days for Life Campaign Opens

By Andres Riofrio for 40 Days for Life Campaign | March 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For the first time in Santa Barbara, faith communities of disparate denominations are uniting to pray and work for an end to abortion.

Catholics, Orthodox Christians, Baptists and Congregationalists will lead 40 days of prayer and fasting, 40 days of peaceful vigil at a local abortion facility, and 40 days of grassroots community outreach as part of the local 40 Days for Life campaign.

“We truly pray that this 40 Days for Life campaign will mark the beginning of the end of abortion in Santa Barbara,” said Rita Duley, who coordinates the local effort, which began Feb. 28 with a rally at the Courthouse.

Santa Barbara is one of 340 cities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns March 1 through April 9.

“During 19 previous coordinated campaigns, more than 725,000 people have committed to pray and fast,” said Shawn Carney, president of the national 40 Days for Life group.

According to Carney, “We know of at least 12,668 unborn children whose lives were spared from abortion during 40 Days for Life campaigns.”

The rally comes one week after Planned Parenthood’s #StandWithPP rally in the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, where Rep. Salud Carbajal, a former Planned Parenthood board member, spoke.

Andres Riofrio, who helps coordinate the 40 Days for Life effort at UCSB, said: “Planned Parenthood is incredibly well-organized and well-funded. They have the support of the political establishment in California and especially here in Santa Barbara.

"They pretend that women #StandWithPP. But the fact is that 77 percent of women #DoNotStandWithPP on abortion policy; they want more, not less, legal restrictions on abortion (Knights of Columbus-Marist Polls January 2017),” Riofrio said.

“This is not a march, it’s a procession. It’s not a protest, it’s a vigil. We are not here to shout, judge or condemn anyone; we are here to pray for the unborn, their mothers and abortion workers at Planned Parenthood," Riofrio said.

"We are here to offer a voice of hope to anyone who feels that abortion is their only choice,” he said.

For information, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/santa-barbara or contact Riofrio at [email protected]

— Andres Riofrio for 40 Days for Life Campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 