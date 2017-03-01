40 Days for Life Campaign Opens

For the first time in Santa Barbara, faith communities of disparate denominations are uniting to pray and work for an end to abortion.

Catholics, Orthodox Christians, Baptists and Congregationalists will lead 40 days of prayer and fasting, 40 days of peaceful vigil at a local abortion facility, and 40 days of grassroots community outreach as part of the local 40 Days for Life campaign.

“We truly pray that this 40 Days for Life campaign will mark the beginning of the end of abortion in Santa Barbara,” said Rita Duley, who coordinates the local effort, which began Feb. 28 with a rally at the Courthouse.

Santa Barbara is one of 340 cities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns March 1 through April 9.

“During 19 previous coordinated campaigns, more than 725,000 people have committed to pray and fast,” said Shawn Carney, president of the national 40 Days for Life group.

According to Carney, “We know of at least 12,668 unborn children whose lives were spared from abortion during 40 Days for Life campaigns.”

The rally comes one week after Planned Parenthood’s #StandWithPP rally in the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, where Rep. Salud Carbajal, a former Planned Parenthood board member, spoke.

Andres Riofrio, who helps coordinate the 40 Days for Life effort at UCSB, said: “Planned Parenthood is incredibly well-organized and well-funded. They have the support of the political establishment in California and especially here in Santa Barbara.

"They pretend that women #StandWithPP. But the fact is that 77 percent of women #DoNotStandWithPP on abortion policy; they want more, not less, legal restrictions on abortion (Knights of Columbus-Marist Polls January 2017),” Riofrio said.

“This is not a march, it’s a procession. It’s not a protest, it’s a vigil. We are not here to shout, judge or condemn anyone; we are here to pray for the unborn, their mothers and abortion workers at Planned Parenthood," Riofrio said.

"We are here to offer a voice of hope to anyone who feels that abortion is their only choice,” he said.

For information, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/santa-barbara or contact Riofrio at [email protected]

— Andres Riofrio for 40 Days for Life Campaign.