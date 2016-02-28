40 mph Gusts Prompt South Coast Wind Advisory Through Monday Morning

Winds gusting to 40 mph were pounding parts of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast through midmorning Monday.

As the night wore on, north to northeast winds were increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph below canyons and passes, the weather service said.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through the Montecito foothills.

Monday’s forecast calls for clear skies and daytime temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Gusty winds are likely to develop across the South Coast again Monday night, the weather service said.

Tuesday is expected to bring more of the same weather patterns.

By Wednesday, the weather service is forecasting partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s during the day, and in the mid-40s to low 50s overnight.

A slight chance of rain is possible Saturday night and Sunday, the weather service said.

