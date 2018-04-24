Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

40 mph Wind Gusts Expected on South Coast through Early Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 16, 2013 | 2:12 p.m.

Gusty winds are expected to develop across southern Santa Barbara County late Sunday afternoon, elevating the risk of wildfire as the conditions persist through midweek. A gale warning has been issued for the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel.

The National Weather Service said periods of gusty winds are likely on the South Coast, beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday.

Local northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said the combination of strong winds and temperatures in the low 70s will bring elevated fire danger throughout the region.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is for sunshine and daytime temperatures in the low 70s. Local north winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph are likely, with afternoon winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Monday night, gusts as high as 35 mph are possible below canyons and passes on the South Coast.

Patchy overnight fog is forecast beginning Tuesday night but skies are expected to clear each day by late morning through the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 