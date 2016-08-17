45 Structures Destroyed by Chimney Fire Near Lake Nacimiento
Blaze has charred 8,000 acres and was 25% contained as of Wednesday evening
Macho Rosa with U.S. Forest Service looks over a burned foundation as his damage-assessment team evaluates the size and structure type of Chimney Fire losses during a survey Tuesday at the Cal Shasta community near Nacimiento Lake. (David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor
| August 17, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.
The Chimney Fire burning in northern San Luis Obispo County had destroyed 45 structures and damaged six others as of Wednesday evening.
The fire near Lake Nacimiento had charred 8,000 acres and was 25 percent contained as of 6 p.m., according to the Calfire website.
An additional 232 structures remained threatened by flames.
The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near Chimney Rock Road south of the lake, and the cause remained under investigation.
Nearly 2,300 fire personnel have been assigned to the blaze, along with 165 fire engines, 68 hand crews, seven air tankers, 13 helicopters, 28 bulldozers and 34 water tenders.
Fire officials have offered no date for expected containment.
