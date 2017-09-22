4160 La Ladera Road, Hope Ranch 93110

Redefining Santa Barbara style, this newly built, stellar 2.3 acre ocean-view estate takes queues from Moroccan extravagance+minimalist design. Tucked on a prime, quiet lane in Hope Ranch, a dramatic alfresco foyer welcomes you to a one-of-a-kind six-bedroom home and ushers you into a world of soothing sight lines and seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Pivoting iron and glass doors link the great room with the gardens and vast ocean views. Stone floors coalesce with shimmering plaster walls to create an ethereal pallet. A sumptuous first-floor master is ideal for one-level living; take the elevator to the second-floor master for even larger ocean views.
A stunning 75-foot pool and spa rivals your favorite resort. Indulge in creative endeavors in the private studio. Lush gardens and hidden courtyards abound.
This is sheer perfection!
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $17,500,000
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #00805720 / #01815307 / #01447045 / #01954177 / #01951069