4160 La Ladera Road, Hope Ranch 93110

Pivoting iron and glass doors link the great room with the gardens and vast ocean views. Stone floors coalesce with shimmering plaster walls to create an ethereal pallet. A sumptuous first-floor master is ideal for one-level living; take the elevator to the second-floor master for even larger ocean views.

Redefining Santa Barbara style, this newly built, stellar 2.3 acre ocean-view estate takes queues from Moroccan extravagance+minimalist design. Tucked on a prime, quiet lane in Hope Ranch, a dramatic alfresco foyer welcomes you to a one-of-a-kind six-bedroom home and ushers you into a world of soothing sight lines and seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

