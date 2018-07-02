4178 Cresta Ave., Santa Barbara 93110

In the spirit of the grand country homes of Normandy, this Hope Ranch estate emulates a tranquil Old World charm blended with abundant New World conveniences. Thoughtfully built in 2008, Oak Hill is nestled on 2.9 acres, along a private tree-lined gated drive, framed by ancient oaks, with enchanting vistas to the Santa Ynez Mountains. The sunny, spacious first floor master suite features dual walk-in closets, radiant heated bathroom floor, copper bath tub and steam shower. Three family bedrooms upstairs, a fifth bedroom downstairs, and family room with fireplace, that opens to the beautifully appointed chef’s kitchen. Attached three-car garage, separate guesthouse and wine cellar are just steps away.
List Price: $7,300,000
John Faulkner, Village Properties Realtors
805.570.9454
[email protected]
BRE License #01731394