4182 Cresta Ave., Santa Barbara 93110

Nestled in the prestigious and enviable community of Hope Ranch rests this tranquil estate spanning 3.9 expansive acres, with panoramic mountain and city views and ocean breezes. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home with library was extensively remodeled with a modern Mediterranean design. A newer built guest house and workshop were constructed in 2008 to complete this lovely estate. The front courtyard welcomes you with an impressive 7,000-gallon Koi pond that creates a tranquil ambiance. The dramatic entry hall runs the entire length of the house and connects all living areas. The walnut wall panels and doors were refinished and the pegged oak floors were sanded and stained a high-gloss black.
List Price: $6,200,000
Grubb Campbell Group
805.895.6226
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01236143 / #01410304