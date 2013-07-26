Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

41 Cadets Graduate from Law Enforcement Explorer Academy

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | July 26, 2013 | 1:07 p.m.

After two weeks of physical and mental challenges, 41 local young people representing six law enforcement agencies will graduate from the Central Coast Law Enforcement Explorer Academy on Saturday at Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria.

The young men and women, ages 14 to 20, will have a final inspection by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown along with dignitaries from the participating agencies at 3 p.m. They will receive their certificates of completion at a graduation and awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Academy is a worksite-based program for young men and women who are interested in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety.

The goal of the program is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations, to interest them in possible law enforcement careers as well as to build confidence and responsibility.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Robertson has been involved with the program since 2007 and looks forward to graduation day.

“These explorers have earned my respect through their perseverance,” he said. “Every day they’re challenged mentally and physically to the point of exhaustion. They’re volunteers, without a paycheck for motivation to bring them back day after day. Their motivation to come back is based on their pride and determination to succeed.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department sponsors the program and this year had the largest law enforcement agency participation. The agencies involved in addition to the Sheriff’s Department include the Arroyo Grande Police Department, the Guadalupe Police Department, the Lompoc Police Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Maria Police Department.

Click here for more information on the program.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 