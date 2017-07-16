4230 Cresta Ave., Hope Ranch 93110

Experience staggering ocean and mountain views from this near new, stunning estate on approximately 4.8 private acres. Never before on the market. Amenities include a main house with four bedrooms and six bathrooms (approximately 5,200 square feet); an 800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house; and an attached 800-square-foot gym, plus bath, sports court, pool cabana and bathroom overlooking lush lawns and views. A 2,000-square-foot, eight-car garage with workshop, wine cellar and humidor — the ultimate playground for a collector. A truly spectacular estate.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $16,500,000
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #00805720 / #01815307 / #01447045 / #01954177 / #01951069