Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

‘42nd Street’ On Tap This Weekend at Goleta Valley Junior High School

Cast of 50 to perform timeless play filled with singing and dancing

By Yvonne DeGraw for Goleta Valley Junior High School | March 11, 2012 | 7:15 p.m.

Goleta Valley Junior High School’s singers and dancers will pull out their tap shoes March 16, 17 and 18 to present the big, bold musical, 42nd Street.

Performing Arts teacher Carolyn Ross joins forces with director Matt Tavianini (of BOXTALES Theatre Company), tap choreographer Tamara Norton, and musical director John Douglas to take on the classic story of young and naive Broadway hopeful Peggy Sawyer’s rise to glory as she goes from Chorus Girl to star.

                                                                                                                       

Jessica Hambright and Christina McCarthy offer choreography for the nontap numbers, including such musical hits as “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” Technical direction is by Dave Guy, and original costumes are designed and constructed by Marian Azdril.

“I normally wouldn’t choose 42nd Street for a junior high production because of the level of difficulty,” McCarthy said. “But the talent is so high at GVJH that they can pull off challenging numbers with passion and energy.”

Indeed, the cast of 50 seventh- and eighth-graders have been shuffling and time-stepping since January, getting themselves prepared for this production.

“It takes 110 percent effort,” said Sofia Ross, who will be playing Peggy. “Tapping is not easy, but it never gets boring!”

As always, the production will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the school, 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta . Admission for adults is $8, children and students are $6. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or contact Carolyn Ross at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Yvonne DeGraw represents Goleta Valley Junior High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]k.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 