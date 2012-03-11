‘42nd Street’ On Tap This Weekend at Goleta Valley Junior High School

Cast of 50 to perform timeless play filled with singing and dancing

Goleta Valley Junior High School’s singers and dancers will pull out their tap shoes March 16, 17 and 18 to present the big, bold musical, 42nd Street.

Performing Arts teacher Carolyn Ross joins forces with director Matt Tavianini (of BOXTALES Theatre Company), tap choreographer Tamara Norton, and musical director John Douglas to take on the classic story of young and naive Broadway hopeful Peggy Sawyer’s rise to glory as she goes from Chorus Girl to star.

Jessica Hambright and Christina McCarthy offer choreography for the nontap numbers, including such musical hits as “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” Technical direction is by Dave Guy, and original costumes are designed and constructed by Marian Azdril.

“I normally wouldn’t choose 42nd Street for a junior high production because of the level of difficulty,” McCarthy said. “But the talent is so high at GVJH that they can pull off challenging numbers with passion and energy.”

Indeed, the cast of 50 seventh- and eighth-graders have been shuffling and time-stepping since January, getting themselves prepared for this production.

“It takes 110 percent effort,” said Sofia Ross, who will be playing Peggy. “Tapping is not easy, but it never gets boring!”

As always, the production will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the school, 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta . Admission for adults is $8, children and students are $6. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or contact Carolyn Ross at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Yvonne DeGraw represents Goleta Valley Junior High School.