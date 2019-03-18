434 Venado Drive, Santa Barbara CA 93111

Up a private lane and nestled in the hillside on a 1.21± acre parcel is this unique property. Comprised of 2 separate homes, each with their own garages, one feels an immediate sense of calm and privacy. The main home consists of 3 bedrooms, one of which is the master with attached bath. In addition, there is another full bath off the hallway. The living room has ocean views and a fireplace for those cooler evenings. Ocean views are also seen from the master bedroom and deck leading to the front door. Adjacent to the living room is the dining area that leads to the kitchen with teak cabinets and nook for a kitchen table. The living, dining, master bed & bath have vaulted wood beam ceilings. The aforementioned rooms are on the second level. On the ground level is a family room leading out to a deck, another bedroom & bath plus a storage room. The laundry area is in the oversized 2 car garage. This main house floorplan lends itself to a possible dual living arrangement. The guest home is at the rear of the property. There is a ground floor bedroom, bath, living area, and an attached 1 car garage and shop. Walk up the newly renovated exterior staircase to the second level with living room, kitchen and dining, 2 bedrooms, one with a small balcony, and 1 bath. Adding to this special property are a dog run, fruit trees, and a well house with two, 2000 gallon tanks for irrigation. Goleta water meter is shared between the 2 homes and there are 2 separate electric meters. Plenty of off street parking too. The possibilities are endless.......family compound, income, two families purchase, etc. Waiting for the perfect buyer to personalize, put on the finishing touches and make it their own.

Click here for more information about this property. Phyllis Lenker, Village Properties Realtor

805-886-2342​

[email protected]

DRE Licenses # 00599267

