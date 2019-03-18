Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, March 18 , 2019, 4:22 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Weekly Home Showcase

434 Venado Drive, Santa Barbara CA 93111

434 Venado Drive Click to view larger
(Phyllis Lenker, Village Properties Realtor photo)
By Phyllis Lenker, Village Properties Realtor | March 18, 2019 | 2:46 p.m.

Up a private lane and nestled in the hillside on a 1.21± acre parcel is this unique property. Comprised of 2 separate homes, each with their own garages, one feels an immediate sense of calm and privacy. The main home consists of 3 bedrooms, one of which is the master with attached bath. In addition, there is another full bath off the hallway. The living room has ocean views and a fireplace for those cooler evenings. Ocean views are also seen from the master bedroom and deck leading to the front door. Adjacent to the living room is the dining area that leads to the kitchen with teak cabinets and nook for a kitchen table. The living, dining, master bed & bath have vaulted wood beam ceilings. The aforementioned rooms are on the second level. On the ground level is a family room leading out to a deck, another bedroom & bath plus a storage room. The laundry area is in the oversized 2 car garage. This main house floorplan lends itself to a possible dual living arrangement.

The guest home is at the rear of the property. There is a ground floor bedroom, bath, living area, and an attached 1 car garage and shop. Walk up the newly renovated exterior staircase to the second level with living room, kitchen and dining, 2 bedrooms, one with a small balcony, and 1 bath. Adding to this special property are a dog run, fruit trees, and a well house with two, 2000 gallon tanks for irrigation. Goleta water meter is shared between the 2 homes and there are 2 separate electric meters. Plenty of off street parking too. The possibilities are endless.......family compound, income, two families purchase, etc. Waiting for the perfect buyer to personalize, put on the finishing touches and make it their own.
 

Click here for more information about this property.

Phyllis Lenker, Village Properties Realtor
805-886-2342​
[email protected]
DRE Licenses # 00599267

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 