4399 La Paloma Ave., Santa Barbara 93105

Exquisitely remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage with enchanting mountain views! In the Santa Barbara foothills, gated and with room for horses, this 1.40 acre property offers peace and serenity, and a beautifully appointed home. All new stainless and granite chef’s kitchen, large laundry room/office, and a master suite with glass doors to a spacious deck. This property has a wonderful rural feel, yet it is very convenient to shopping, entertainment and services. An adjoining additional 1.45-acre parcel is also available. Plenty of room for boat and RV parking, in the sought-after Mountain View School district.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $1,395,000, with additional adjoining, 1.45-acre parcel at $795,000
Gary Goldberg, Coastal Properties
805.455.8910
[email protected]
BRE License #01172139