Local News

Goleta Man Arrested in Stalking of Teenage Girl, Resisting Deputies

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 10, 2016 | 9:46 p.m.

A 43-year-old Goleta man has been arrested in the alleged stalking of a 13-year-old girl, and is facing a litany of other charges, as well, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Brostromrich Click to view larger
Thomas Brostromrich (Santa Barbara County Jail photo)

Thomas Brostromrich faces charges of stalking, burglary, battery, brandishing a weapon other than a firearm, theft of a skateboard, resisting arrest, obstructing and delaying a police officer, assault on a peace officer and resisting an executive officer through force, violence or fear, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies were dispatched Friday to a Goleta mobile home park after receiving a report of a man “in his underwear who was demonstrating erratic and violent behavior,” Hoover said.

Upon arrival at the complex in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue, she said, deputies determined that the man — identified as Brostromrich, a resident at the mobile home park — had entered a neighbor’s home, where two girls were inside.

Wearing only his underwear, he allegedly had tried to open the door to one of the bedrooms, Hoover said, but was confronted by the girls’ grandfather, who was babysitting.

She said Brostromrich assaulted the man and continued to try to force his way into the room.

One of the girls screamed, and Hoover said Brostromrich picked up a skateboard and threatened to strike the grandfather.

He then went to another neighbor’s and banged loudly on the front door before fleeing to his own residence, Hoover said.

“Brostromrich continued to be combative and resist arrest but was eventually taken into custody,” she said.

“Several deputies received abrasions during the incident but did not require medical assistance.”

Hoover said detectives discovered that Brostromrich had been stalking one of the girls, a 13 year old, for several weeks, and had attempted to engage her in conversation and had been watching her on the playground.

“Due to Brostromrich’s behavior and statements he provided to investigators, it was evident that Brostromrich had entered the residence to attempt a sexual assault,” she said.

None of the activity had been reported to the Sheriff’s Department before Friday, she added.

Brostromrich was taken to the hospital for a medical clearance after suffering abrasions and a laceration to his nose, Hoover said.

He is being held in County Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

