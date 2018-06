4463 Nueces Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

There are endless possibilities with this spacious and serene property in the desirable Hope Ranch Annex.

This property is rumored to have been the walnut orchard for the original Thomas Hope House, and the orchard still provides delicious oranges, lemons, apricots, persimmons and walnuts. Conveniently located a couple of blocks from the highly sought Vieja Valley School (0.3 mile +/-). Close to restaurants, shopping and More Mesa Beach.

Peace and Tranquility. Nestled down the end of a private drive sits this sprawling .84(+/-) flat acre property. The single-level ranch-style home boasts more than 2,400 square feet with three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and bonus den/study. The exceptionally large living room basks in natural light and lends itself to entertaining.

