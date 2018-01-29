4535 Carriage Hill Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Stunning move-in condition townhome. This home has been extensively remodeled. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Three full bedroom suites with luxurious renovated bathrooms. One suite on first floor. Soaring cathedral ceilings in the great room add to the dramatic setting and interior. A wall of glass opens to a private entertaining terrace and garden complete with fire element. Lush landscaping and mature trees hedge this garden oasis. The well-run development of Carriage Hill offers a community clubhouse, pool, common areas that include a shuffleboard area, fruit trees and a community rose garden. This private community is a short distance from Vieja Valley Elementary School in the Hope School District.
List Price: $1,049,000
Tim Walsh
805.259.8808
[email protected]
BRE License #00914713