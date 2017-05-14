4555 Avenue Del Mar, Carpinteria 93013

Accessed through a private, guarded and gated lane crossing the 230-acre Carpinteria estuary, “The Cove” provides a beautiful and peaceful buffer from the highway and railroad that many other local beachfront communities don’t offer. Situated on a prime part of the beach, 4555 Avenue Del Mar is one of the few remaining original board-and-batten cottages. It is charming with a great room with beamed ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace reminiscent of days gone by. The guesthouse has a full bath and kitchen, and is attached to the two-car garage. With approximately 78 feet of ocean frontage, this unique double-size lot property provides room to roam and play on the wide sandy beach or on the lawn area with a majestic Cypress tree for shade. It is also a fabulous blank canvas with which to design your dream home. Views of the ocean and mountains are awe-inspiring and provide a daily dilemma: to watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean, or to watch the mountain range turn crimson hues.
List Price: $8,995,000
Gregg Leach
805.565.8873
[email protected]
BRE License #01005773