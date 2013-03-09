45 mph Gusts Prompt South Coast Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County on Saturday evening as gusty sundowner winds began blowing across the South Coast.

Late Saturday, the advisory was extended until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said a building high-pressure system was generating strong north winds of 15 to 30 mph over southern Santa Barbara County, with gusts to 45 mph in canyons and passes below the Santa Ynez Mountains. Officials said 50 mph gusts were raking the Montecito foothills late Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a report of power lines down and arcing in the 2500 block of Las Canoas Road in Mission Canyon.

Authorities warned motorists to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Blustery conditions are expected Sunday, with north northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 15 mph.

Daytime temperatures are forecast in the low to mid-70s from Sunday through Thursday, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

