45 mph Gusts Expected as South Coast Wind Advisory Extended

Gusty winds will be returning to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday afternoon, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts between 35 and 45 mph, the weather service said.

Motorists are advised to expect strong crosswinds and to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 101 and Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Sunday’s forecast calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weather service said a warming trend is expected to push temperatures into the low 80s and then into the 90s by midweek.

