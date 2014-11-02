45 mph Wind Gusts Expected Through Monday Morning

Gusty winds swept into Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until at least 3 a.m. Monday.

North winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph are expected along the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Rip currents also are likely along area beaches, the weather service said.

Motorists are advised to expect sudden, strong crosswinds and to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 101 and Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Meanwhile, the weather service said a cold, dry air mass could produce damaging frost in interior valleys early Monday.

To round out the unsettled conditions, a prolonged period of low humidity and weak to moderate offshore winds will heighten wildfire risks Tuesday through Friday, weather officials said.

On Monday and Tuesday, the forecast calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

By Wednesday, however, the South Coast’s daytime temperatures are forecast to climb into the 80s through Saturday.

