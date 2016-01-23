Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

45 mph Wind Gusts, High Surf in Santa Barbara County Forecast Through Sunday Morning

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 23, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.


Although Friday’s rain stayed mostly north of Santa Barbara County, the National Weather Service said high winds and high surf would continue to make their presence felt through at least Sunday morning.

A cold front moving over the region is expected to produce gusty north winds beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday morning. Winds of 15-30 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph are forecast for the South Coast, with gusts up to 25 mph in the North County.

Motorists are advised to expect strong, gusty crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and in the Montecito foothills.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until Sunday morning, with waves between 4 and 7 feet likely along exposed, west-facing beaches.

The weather service said dangerous rip currents are possible, and conditions exist for large sneaker waves that can appear without warning and wash people off of beaches and rock jetties.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

The weather service said a 20 percent chance of rain will linger through midday Sunday. While the latest storm to come ashore in California petered out in San Luis Obispo County on Friday night, Guadalupe did record a quarter-inch overnight.  

