45 mph Wind Gusts Possible Through Midday Monday on South Coast

Strong gusty winds blew into Santa Barbara County on Sunday night, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast through midday Monday.

The weather service said north winds of 20 to 30 mph were expected with intermittent gusts of 45 mph.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Monday’s forecast calls for clear skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 70s with highs in the lower to mid-80s in the foothills.

The weather service said the rest of the week should be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

