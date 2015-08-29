Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

45 mph Wind Gusts Turn Up the Heat on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9:12 a.m. | August 29, 2015 | 8:00 p.m.

As the sun set Saturday, hot, gusty winds began kicking up in the upper foothills along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. The ​National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through Sunday morning.

The weather service said intermittent northwest to north winds of 25 to 35 mph were expected overnight, with gusts up to 45 mph.

A second Wind Advisory was issued Sunday morning — effective from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.

The winds are likely to be strongest below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, especially in the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and along Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast.

The strongest winds are expected to taper off after midnight, and the advisory is set to lapse at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperatures should reach the upper 70s and low 80s on the South Coast, with overnight lows in the 60s. The rest of the week should see more of the same.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 