45 mph Wind Gusts Turn Up the Heat on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Advice

As the sun set Saturday, hot, gusty winds began kicking up in the upper foothills along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. The ​National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through Sunday morning.

The weather service said intermittent northwest to north winds of 25 to 35 mph were expected overnight, with gusts up to 45 mph.

A second Wind Advisory was issued Sunday morning — effective from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.

The winds are likely to be strongest below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, especially in the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and along Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast.

The strongest winds are expected to taper off after midnight, and the advisory is set to lapse at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperatures should reach the upper 70s and low 80s on the South Coast, with overnight lows in the 60s. The rest of the week should see more of the same.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.