4663 Vintage Ranch Lane, Santa Barbara 93110

From the minute you enter the foyer, you are greeted with cathedral ceilings and a formal living room accented with Venetian plaster and welcoming colors. Past the formal dining room is the gourmet kitchen, which is centrally located and the heart of the home. The center island with granite countertops, serves as the gathering spot of the home. The cabinets are gorgeous, the walk-in pantry is sizable and the stainless-steel appliances are mostly new and well appointed.

Pass through the gates and come home to your spacious, single-level Mediterranean home that was built in 2000. Located near Hope Ranch and close to many amenities, the private enclave of 12 homes located in Vintage Ranch is a unique offering.

